Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor needed only a quarter Saturday to improve upon his rushing total from the Badgers’ lopsided loss to Michigan last season.
Taylor ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns, Jack Coan added a career-high two rushing touchdowns and No. 13 Wisconsin made it look easy in a 35-14 victory over No. 11 Michigan.
In the first quarter alone, Taylor had 143 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yarder. Taylor missed the second quarter due to cramps, but the 2018 Doak Walker Award winner returned in the third to finish with 23 carries to help the Badgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) avenge their 38-13 loss to the Wolverines from a year ago.
No. 2 Alabama 49, Southern Miss 7: Tua Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns in just three quarters and No. 2 Alabama rolled at Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Tagovailoa had his second straight five-TD game and the Crimson Tide (4-0) raced to a 28-0 lead in the first 19 minutes in yet another lopsided victory. Last season’s Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 17 of 21 passes.
No. 4 LSU 66, Vanderbilt 38: Joe Burrow tossed four of his school-record six touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase and threw for 398 yards, leading No. 4 LSU to a 66-38 romp over Vanderbilt.
No. 6 Ohio State 76, Miami (Ohio) 5: The sixth-ranked Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) trounced Miami (Ohio) 76-5 and now prepare for a rugged stretch of Big Ten games beginning with a visit to Nebraska and then a home game against Michigan State.
Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores in the second quarter alone before taking a seat and letting his two backups mop up in the second half.
No. 8 Auburn 28, No. 17 Texas A&M 20: Auburn coach Gus Malzahn was pleased with the performance of Bo Nix in a victory at Texas A&M on Saturday.
What made Malzahn even happier is that the freshman quarterback will likely be with him for a long time to come.
Nix threw a touchdown pass and JaTarvious Whitlow ran for a score as No. 8 Auburn built a big lead and withstood a late charge from Texas A&M to get a 28-20 win over the 17th-ranked Aggies.
No. 9 Florida 34, Tennessee 3: Kyle Trask threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his first start in nearly seven years and No. 9 Florida beat slumping Tennessee 34-3, extending the Gators’ dominance in a series that used to be the most prominent in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division.
No. 22 Washington 45, BYU 19: Relentless defensive pressure and efficient offense blended together perfectly for No. 22 Washington in a 45-19 victory over BYU. The Huskies forced three BYU turnovers and scored a pair of touchdowns off those defensive plays.
No. 23 California 28, Mississippi 20: Chase Garbers threw for four touchdowns, but No. 23 California (4-0) needed a game-saving tackle at the 1-yard line from linebacker Evan Weaver on the game’s final play at Oxford, Miss.
SMU 41, No. 25 TCU 38: Shane Buechele threw for 288 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another score as SMU held on to beat No. 25 TCU 41-38, ending a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry and improving to 4-0 for the first time since 1984.
