MONTREAL – Brandon Tanev scored in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.
Zach Aston-Reese and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins in regulation time in the first game of a back-to-back. Matt Murray made 26 saves.
Artturi Lehkonen scored both goals for the Canadiens, who dropped their fifth straight game. Max Domi extended his point streak to nine games with an assist while Carey Price stopped 34-of-37 shots in defeat.
Tanev scored 1:49 into overtime when he cashed in Teddy Blueger’s rebound past a sprawled-out Price as the Penguins improved to 4-0-1 in their past five games at Bell Centre.
The Canadiens jumped to a 1-0 lead at 8:42 of the first periodon an athletic play from Domi. The second-line centre dangled the puck behind his back to evade Patric Hornqvist before feeding Lehkonen, who was left alone to Murray’s left.
Pittsburgh tied the game 46 seconds later. A turnover in the neutral zone by Jesperi Kotkaniemi gave Blueger enough time to shovel a loose puck to Aston-Reese, who was alone in the slot and beat Price blocker side.
Lehkonen restored Montreal’s one-goal advantage 3:37 into the second period on a heads-up play deep in Pittsburgh’s end. The winger anticipated a pass from Kris Letang to Jack Johnson across the slot, intercepted the puck and rammed it past Murray for his 100th career point.
