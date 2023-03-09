Starting in June, creative kids and nature lovers alike can attend a variety of weeklong camps at Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History.
Young artists and explorers are invited to wander among real dinosaurs, build with clay, design a city for the future, become fashion designers and more.
All Oakland camps begin June 5 and run through Aug. 25.
Full-day camps are available for children ages 6 through 13 at both museums, and high school students can register for specialized workshops at Carnegie Museum of Art. Carnegie Museum of Natural History offers full-day camps for 5-year-olds who have completed a year of full-day kindergarten or preschool, and both museums offer half-day camps for ages 4 and 5.
For an additional fee, pre- and post-camp care is available for all enrolled Oakland campers.
Scholarship applications also are available, and families who meet specific income requirements can qualify for reduced summer camp pricing. To learn more about scholarship applications, visit their scholarship page.
To sign up and learn more about the scholarship programs on the Scholarships page, visit https://members.carnegiemuseums.org/site/R?i=KzwdMBJx7JTtDx43HARd0ysYPQI2FWaBK0QggB2RUf7PaLeYz-fooA.
