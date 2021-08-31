Hurricane Ida, which has devastated millions of people in the Southeastern United States, is playing havoc with the refining industry as well.
AAA East Central reported that as of Monday afternoon, the storm had shut down 95% of oil production in the Gulf Coast region and forced 13% of the nation’s refining capacity to go offline.
The average national gasoline price had fallen two cents to $3.14 on Sunday, the lowest price since early July, but pushed up to $3.15 on Monday morning as Ida surged.
Prices across Western Pennsylvania declined ever so slightly for a second consecutive week. A gallon of unleaded self-serve costs $3.323, a dip of three-tenths of a penny from last week, according to the local AAA, which monitors gasoline prices in 23 cities and towns in the region.
The figure this week is 73.9 cents higher than it was a year ago, at $2.584.
Prices in the greater Washington area fell eight-tenths of a cent to $3.278, the lowest figure in Western Pennsylvania. That is one-tenth of a penny cheaper than New Kensington, two-tenths lower than Jeannette and three-tenths below New Castle.
Uniontown’s price ($3.287) ranks fifth. Mercer ($3.369) has the most-expensive fuel.
Pennsylvania’s average likewise declined marginally this week, dropping three-tenths of a cent to $3.275.
Crude oil prices are expected to rise this week due to decreased supply, AAA said, adding that the increase could be temporary.