Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Windy. Partly cloudy skies giving way to showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Partly cloudy skies giving way to showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.