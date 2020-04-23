Day 1 (initial feed)
8 oz. white flour
5.6 oz. water
Combine flour and water, and mix until well combined. You can do this with your hands (do not wear gloves) or a mixer fit with a dough hook. Place the dough in a stainless steal bowl, or a new plastic container, leaving plenty of space. Tightly plastic wrap the top, and place in a warm area with little light. Let rest for 24 hours.
Note: The flour should have 11-12 percent protein and never be bleached. Best option is bread/pizza flour found at most grocery stores.
Day 2, 3, 4, 5
(2 daily feeds, 10-12 hours apart) (ie: 8 a.m. and 6-8 p.m., etc. for 5 days)
Initial mix (from above) – 4.5 oz.
4 oz. White flour
2.4 oz.Water
Combine flour and water, and mix until well combined. You can do this with your hands (do not wear gloves) or a mixer fit with a dough hook.
Place the dough in a stainless steal bowl, or a new plastic container, leaving plenty of space.
Tightly plastic wrap the top, and place in a warm area (70 degrees plus) with little light. Let rest for 10-12 hours and feed again. On the 6th day you are ready to make bread with your natural yeast culture.
Do not rise dough off of hands into the sink, dust hands with flour and rub them over the trash can to remove excess dough.
You can continue to feed your starter after you make bread once a day to keep it “alive” for future bread making. Try to keep it on a schedule.
