Pike Days, a celebration of the National Road’s past and present, returned Saturday and Sunday, and events celebrating the historic road were held along Route 40. The festival featured history, music, arts and crafts, food, fireworks, and an authentic wagon train. Yard sales also lined the road. Attendees turned out to enjoy food and festivities. The National Road is the first federal road commissioned within the United States, and it helps to establish settlements from the East to the West.

