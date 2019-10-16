The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Natasha Close, 16, of Avella, received an honorable mention in the statewide dairy princess competition for her photograph, poster, scrapbook and recipe, which is in keeping with what has become known to some as “pumpkin spice season.”
Mini Pumpkin Pie Bites
6 Tablespoons wheat germ
4 Tablespoons ground flax seed
4 all-natural ginger snap cookies, crushed
2 large eggs
15 ounce can plain pumpkin puree
2 ounce can fat-free evaporated milk
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 cups plain Greek nonfat yogurt
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
Preheat oven to 375 degrees farenheit. Coat a nonstick 24-cup mini muffin pan with canola oil cooking spray.
Mix wheat germ, flax seed and crushed ginger snaps in a bowl. Add a heaping teaspoon of the mixture to each muffin cup. Set aside.
Whisk eggs in another bowl. Add pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract. Whisk to combine.
Pour mixture evenly into prepared muffin cups.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until sides are sturdy and filling is set. Let cool 10 to 15 minutes before using a knife to loosen and remove from pan.
Combine plain Greek nonfat yogurt and maple syrup in bowl. Cover and chill.
Before serving, top individual pumpkin pie bites with a dollop of yogurt mixture.
