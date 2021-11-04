There will be plenty of championship football played at Trinity’s Hiller Field this weekend.
The Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League will play nine championship games over three classifications Saturday and Sunday.
There will be six games Saturday, in Class A and Class AA, starting at 9 a.m. The final game of the game will kick off at 7 p.m.
Three more games are scheduled for Sunday, at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., in the largest classification. Among the teams in the Sunday finals are Seneca Valley, Trinity and Washington.
This is the ninth year for the league – eighth season of play because the pandemic forced the 2020 schedule to be scrapped – and the league has grown to include 40 organizations in seven counties.
Admission for the championships is $5 per day.