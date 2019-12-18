Trinity used four pins and technical fall to drop Chartiers Valley, 42-29, to remain perfect in Section 4B of Class AAA.
Lane Whitmer (106), Evan Bell (152), Drew Cain (170) and Tyson Brophy (Hvy) each won by fall for the Hillers (2-0, 2-0). Ty Banco (220) won by technical fall.
Gavin Novak (120) and Dylan Evans (132) had pins for CV (0-1, 0-1).
Peters Twp. 43, Bethel Park 33: Peters Township dominated the lightweights, winning five, on the way to a 43-33 victory over Bethel Park in Section 2B of Class AAA.
Luca Antenucci (120), Bryce Wilkes (126), Noah Schratz (132) and Aaron Slizak (145) each won by fall for the Indians (1-0, 2-0). Donovan McMillon (182) won by technical fall.
Vince Riepole (160), Thyler Thimons (220) and Nate Currie (Hvy) had pins for BP.
Canon-McMillan 68, West Allegheny 7: Four wrestlers from Canon-McMillan recorded falls in under 30 seconds as the Big Macs defeated West Allegheny, 68-7, in a Class 3A Section 4A match.
Tanner Rohaley recorded the fastest pin of the night, which took just seven seconds at 152. Tyler Soule (138), Gabe Stafford (145) and defending state champion Gerrit Nijenhuis (182) all had falls in less than half a minute.
Conlon O’Donaghue and Evan Miller also won by fall for the Big Macs.
McGuffey 70, West Greene 9: Winning the final 10 bouts of the night, including four straight by fall or technical falls, McGuffey defeated Class 2A Section 1B foe West Greene, 70-9.
Leading the Pioneers 12-9, Kyle Brookman earned a pin at 132. Nate Yagle then followed with a 15-0 tech fall at 138. Eric Donnelly (145) then won by fall for the Highlanders, which was followed by a 15-0 tech fall victory for Rocco Ferraro.
Beau Bergles (113) and Seth Burgdolt (170) also had pins for McGuffey.
West Greene’s Levi Corbly won by fall in 57 seconds, one of only two bout victories on the night for the Pioneers.
Waynesburg 57, Moon 18: Opening the match with three consecutive forfeits followed by three straight pins, Waynesburg downed Moon, 57-18, in a Class 3A Section 4B match.
Already leading 18-0, Eli Makle (170), Darnell Johnson (182) and Noah Tustin (195) had back-to-back-to-back falls for Waynesburg.
Cole Homet (132) also won by fall for the Raiders.