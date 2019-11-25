After winning a state title in Missouri last season, Wyatt Henson has transferred back to Waynesburg High School.
That’s the good news for Raiders fans.
The bad news is he might not be available for the postseason.
At last week’s WPIAL board meeting, Henson, a junior, was declared eligible to compete in the regular season but not in the postseason. The board cited the PIAA transfer rule for athletes who make a move after their sophomore season.
Henson is expected to appeal to the PIAA.
Henson and his brother, Jackson, wrestled for Waynesburg two seasons ago after their father, Sammie, was hired to coach West Virginia University.
After that season, Wyatt Henson moved back to Missouri and attended Christian Brothers College High School, where he was a state champion at 138 pounds.
In October, Henson committed to Iowa and is the first commit in the class of 2021 for the Hawkeyes. He projects as a 149-pounder.
As a freshman in 2017-18, Henson compiled a 43-12 record, placed third in Class AAA at the WPIAL Championships and fifth in the PIAA at 120 pounds.
Mapletown’s numbers
Another effort to resurrect Mapletown High School’s wrestling program dissolved because of a lack of numbers.
The Maples did not field a team last season.
Mapletown athletic director Linda Messich said a co-op program now exists with Waynesburg for those wishing to extend their varsity careers.
“We don’t see any future for (wrestling) right now,” said Messich. “We just couldn’t get kids. ... To the best of my memory, we have one kid in the co-op.”
Messich said the program will be dormant for the time being but could be resumed if enough interest is shown.
“We kept our mats and other things, so if we saw there was a significant number interested, then we would make an attempt to resurrect it,” she said.
Messich said Kaitlyn Novak, an assistant coach for the Maples girls basketball team, has been elevated to head coach.
Novak replaces Drew Denham, who recently resigned.
Tournaments
The wrestling season in this area kicks off with the ever-improving Chartiers-Houston Tournament, a two-day event that runs Dec. 6-7. The opening rounds will begin at Friday, Dec. 6 (4 p.m.). Area schools competing are Bentworth, Beth-Center, Burgettstown, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry, Peters Township, South Fayette, Washington and West Greene.
Beth-Center’s Jimmy Gwyer and Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon won last year’s tournament at their respective weight classes.
- The Powerade Wrestling Tournament, one of the best in the country, will be held Dec. 27-28 at Canon-McMillan High School.
- The Tri-County Athletic Directors’ Association Wrestling Tournament will be held Jan. 3-4 at South Fayette High School.