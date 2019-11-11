Jared Hartman
Jared Hartman is thrilled to be going to Heinz Field after he quarterbacked Belle Vernon to a victory over South Fayette in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals.

 Eleanor Bailey

The high school football playoffs will take place over the course of two days this week.

The four WPIAL championships – in Class 6A, 4A, 3A and A – will be held Saturday at Heinz Field. 

Of those four games, only one local team – Belle Vernon in Class 4A – will be playing. The third-seeded Leopards, who upended South Fayette 41-30 in the semifinals last Friday, will play top-seeded and undefeated Thomas Jefferson in a Big Eight Conference rematch at 5 p.m.

Earlier this season, Thomas Jefferson broke a 7-7 tie at halftime and went on to defeat Belle Vernon, 34-7.

Thomas Jefferson (12-0) is trying for its fourth championship in the last five years. Belle Vernon (10-1) is making its first appearance in the finals since 1999.

Monday morning, the WPIAL released sites for the semifinal games in Class 2A and 5A. All will be held at 7 p.m. Friday night.

In Class 2A, top-seeded Washington (12-0) will play No. 6-seed Brentwood (10-2) at Chartiers Valley High School.

The Prexies have allowed only seven total points in their two playoff victories, a 21-7 opening-round win over Shady Side Academy and a 28-0 shutout over Freedom last Friday in the quarterfinals.

Brentwood, which finished in second place behind Burgettstown in the Three Rivers Conference, defeated East Allegheny, 28-19, to begin its playoff run. The Spartans then shut out Neshannock, 20-0, in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2006.

Washington defeated Brentwood in the 2016 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals, 61-27.

The winner will advance to play either Avonworth or Riverside in the championship scheduled for noon on Nov. 23 at Norwin High School.

In Class 5A, fifth-seeded Peters Township (11-1) will be the challenger against a top-seeded team when it plays Penn-Trafford (11-1) at West Mifflin High School.

It is a rematch of last year's quarterfinal thriller, a game that was decided by a 26-yard field goal by Peters Township kicker Brian Bruzdewicz in the final seconds that gave the Indians a 38-35 win.

Both teams have rolled to back-to-back victories to begin their playoffs. Peters Township beat Mars, 47-6, then got revenge on Moon, 33-7. Penn-Trafford blew out Fox Chapel, 48-7, and used a strong second half defeat Upper St. Clair, 31-7.

The only loss of the season for Penn-Trafford was against Ohio power Massillon, 42-21.

The winner advances to the final at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at Norwin. If Peters Township wins, it would be the first championship game appearance in school history. 

Staff Writer

Luke Campbell has been handling a multitude of tasks since joining the Observer-Reporter in 2015, following his graduation from Waynesburg University. He graduated from Waynesburg with a bachelor’s degree in sports broadcasting and information.

