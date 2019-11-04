As conference championship plaques were handed out at the WPIAL football pairings meeting last week, Peters Township coach T.J. Plack and Moon coach Ryan Linn congratulated one another.
Now, the two teams that shared the Class 5A Allegheny Eight Conference title will play one another again.
Looking for revenge from its only loss of the season, fifth-seeded Peters Township will play fourth-seeded Moon in the quarterfinals Friday night at West Allegheny High School. The WPIAL revealed the sites Monday for football playoff games this weekend – the quarterfinals in Class 2A and 5A and semifinals in 6A, 4A, 3A and A.
All games will start at 7 p.m.
Moon was the only team to stifle Peters Township's high-powered offense, limiting the Indians to 13 points in a 21-13 victory Oct. 4 at Moon. The loss eventually led to both teams finishing at 6-1 in conference play and sharing the championship.
It's not the only local rematch.
For the second consecutive year, second-seeded South Fayette and third-seeded Belle Vernon will meet in the Class 4A semifinals. This year's game will be held at Peters Township.
The winner advances to play for a district title at Heinz Field Nov. 16. South Fayette defeated Belle Vernon in the semifinals last year, 28-10, at Ringgold and eventually went on to win the Class 4A championship.
In other games, top-seeded Washington will play No. 8 seed Freedom in a Class 2A at Canon-McMillan. One week after breaking long droughts without a postseason victory, McGuffey and West Greene will try to build on that momentum. The sixth-seeded Highlanders will play No. 14 seed Riverside at Montour in Class 2A. West Greene, the second seed in Class A, will play third-seeded Sto-Rox at Trinity's Hiller Field.
The PIAA soccer and volleyball playoffs begin tonight. In Class 4A boys soccer, WPIAL champion Canon-McMillan will play Palmyra, the fourth-place team from District 3, at Greensburg Salem High School. The match begins at 6 p.m.
In Class 4A volleyball, Canon-McMillan (17-2), which ended North Allegheny's 65-match winning streak in the WPIAL final, plays District 6 champion State College (18-0) at North Catholic High School in Cranberry Township. The match begins at 6 p.m.
South Fayette (16-2), the fourth-place team out of the WPIAL, plays district champion Knoch (21-1) at Shaler in a 7:30 p.m. match. Fort Cherry (15-5), the WPIAL runner-up in Class A, will go to Forest Hills High School in Sidman to play District 6 champion Northern Cambria (19-1) at 6 p.m.