CRESTWOOD, Ill. – Tyler Alamo doubled to tie the game and scored a throwing error to give Windy City a 4-3 win over the Wild Things in 11 innings.

Alamo was in a rundown between third base and home plate after Tyler Straub hit a ground ball to the left side of the infield. A throw to home plate during the rundown went wide allowing Alamo to slide in safely for the game-winning run.

Zach Strecker (1-4) pitched the final three innings but suffered the loss.

The Wild Things broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the 11th when Hector Roa hit an infield chopper that forced and error and scored JR Davis.

