FLORENCE, Ky. – The Wild Things started the day strong and faded into the night to split a doubleheader with Florence Saturday.
Late home runs allowed Washington to pull away and win Game 1, 7-1. Errors then cost it the chance to sweep the Freedom, falling in Game 2, 7-6.
In Game 1, Wild Things starter Nick Wegmann scattered seven hits, allowed one run and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.
Wegmann finally got help from his offense in the sixth inning. Trailing 1-0, Shaine Hughes hit a two-run homer that gave Washington the lead for good. The Wild Things padded that lead by adding insurance runs in the final two innings, scoring three runs in the eighth and two in the ninth. Hector Roa hit his 14th home run, a two-run shot, and Cameron Baranek went deep with a three-run homer in the ninth. Both players homered in the series opener Friday night.
But the night ended with a thud for the visitors.
Tied at 6-6 entering the final inning in Game 2, Florence’s Connor Cane laced the first pitch of his at-bat into right field. Roa misplayed the ball to allow Cane to race to third. The throw into the cutoff man was dropped and Cane raced home for the walk-off win.
Alex Murphy broke a tied game and gave the Wild Things a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth. Murphy fought off an inside pitch for a bloop single into shallow right field to score Roa.
Florence tied the game in the bottom half of the eighth when B.J. Sabol balked with a runner on third base. That made it, 6-6.
The teams conclude the four-game series at 5:30 p.m. tonight.