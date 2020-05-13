HERSHEY – The golden symbol of excellence from a grueling five-month wrestling season hung around the necks of Tom Wilt and Doug Haines and 10 other Class AA wrestlers at the conclusion of the 44th annual PIAA wrestling tournament Saturday afternoon.
All 12 are PIAA champions, Pennsylvania’s finest wrestlers.
But as both the Washington High School 126-pounder and the Waynesburg 155-pounder gazed at the PIAA logo engraved on their gold medals, neither could comprehend the fact that their dreams are reality.
“I don’t think it has set in yet,” said Wilt after winning a thrilling 6-4 decision over Ron Wilson of Bellwood-Antis. “I’m really happy but I haven’t realized the full value of it yet.”
“You’re going to have to ask me in a few days about how it feels,” said Haines after pinning Bill Aiello of Bermudian Springs. “I thought about being here all my life. This is where I wanted to be.”
Joining Wiltz and Haines were Matt Gerhard of Catasauqua at 98 pounds, Chris Cooper of Warrior Run at 105, Rick Bonomo at 112 and his twin brother Rocky at 119 for Lake Lehman, Tim Cochran of Camp Hill at 132, Jeff Gray at 138 and Greg Sullivan at 145, both of Hughesville, Wilbur Wolf at 167 from Big Spring, Paul Wysocki at 185 for Danville and heavyweight Mike Leskowski of Lake Lehman.
Lake Lehman won the Class AA team title with 71 points. Wash High finished second with 58. Waynesburg ended up sixth with 41 points and Burgettstown placed ninth with 29.5.
“It seemed like such a long shot when I first started out,” said Wilt. “Now that I have accomplished it, I looked back and it’s just unbelievable. The state title wasn’t really on my mind when I came here. I just wanted to prove to myself that I had the capability of winning.”
Wilt, coming into the three-day tournament with an 18-4 record, was considered an underdog at best in the 16-man bracket. But Wash High coach Bill Solominsky knew better.
“I have felt that Tom has had a shot since ninth grade,” Solominsky said. “He’s always had the talent. It was just a matter of him pulling himself together.”
Wilson took a 2-0 lead after two periods before the Wash High junior managed an escape, takedown and nearfall for two points and a 5-2 lead. After Wilson reversed Wilt with 23 seconds left in the bout, the Little President registered an escape in the final 13 seconds to take the title.
“In the first period, I took three of my best takedown shots I had and he countered them all,” Wilt said. “I was worried because I knew right then and there I’d be in for a tough one.
“All the running, sweating, hard work and not being able to eat doesn’t seem to be so bad anymore. This whole year has been great and making it to the tournament is just wonderful. I’ll always look back on this with pride. I know that I can do something against the odds and it really makes you believe in yourself.”
Wash High lost a chance for a second state champion when Lonnie Barnes dropped an 11-2 decision to Cochran, who was voted Class AA’s Outstanding Wrestler by the wrestling writers, in the 132 final.
“Being second-best in the state feels all right but I should’ve done better,” Barnes said. “This was the toughest match I’ve been through. Cochran is a strong and physical wrestler. It takes that type of wrestler to beat me. I’m going to work twice as hard next year and win it.“
“The score in Lonnie’s match looks lopsided,” Solominsky said. “The score wasn’t indicative of how he wrestled. I have to take it a little bit farther next year.”
Haines trailed 4–3 before pinning Aiello 4:55 into the match. He became Waynesburg’s 23rd state champion, tying Trinity for first place in District 7.
“I was working for a pin but wasn’t sure I would get it,” Haines said. “When I fell behind early, I was really worried. Pinning him was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had. I really didn’t want to think about it too much before the match because it might get me nervous.”
Haines credits Waynesburg coach Joe Ayersman with much of his success.
“I really wanted to win this one for him,” he said. “Any time I needed to talk to someone, I could always go to him. I feel that’s really important for a coach.”
“It makes me feel good that he wanted to win this for me,” Ayersman said. “He’s a fine young man and he really deserved the win. It’s really tough to win up here but Doug is a hard worker and he’s in top shape. The one thing about Doug is that he never quits. He just keeps coming and coming and never pushes the panic button.”
Ten WPIAL wrestlers also placed in the tournament. Winning third places were John Wandrisco at 105 for Canevin and Randy Agnew at 112 for Washington. Taking fourth place were John Throckmorton at 105 for Waynesburg, Scott Heim at 112 for Richland and Pete Comis at 155 for Burgettstown.
Fifth-place finishers included Ernie Bannister at 138 for Burgettstown and heavyweight Roy Hall of Jeannette and Marty Stewart at 98 from Waynesburg and Burgettstown’s John Lis at 119 and Kelly Surh at 185 placed sixth.