Benjamin Jackson served up some memorable football performances while at West Greene High School.
Now, he intends to serve his country.
Jackson, a 6-1, 215-pound tailback-linebacker, has chosen West Point to continue his academic and athletic career.
Jackson was offered admission into the United States Military Academy recently and will play football for Army.
It was his first Division I offer.
"I feel like it's my duty to serve," Jackson said. "God has blessed me with a great life and I feel the need to serve."
Last year, Jackson favored enlisting in the Marines Corps but changed his mind. Penn State also made the final list.
He became the leading rusher in Greene County history, rambling for 7,102 career yards and breaking the mark of another West Greene running back, Rodney Wilson (6,304).
Jackson became the first WPIAL player to run for 3,000 or more yards in a single season, breaking the previous mark of 2,949 yards by Zane Dudek of Armstrong in 2016.
His 50 touchdowns came within two of breaking the single-season record of 51, set by Clairton’s Tyler Boyd in 2012.
He is the third-leading rusher in WPIAL history behind only Hopewell's Russel Shell (9,078) and Fort Cherry's Mike Vernillo (7,646).