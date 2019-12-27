A record-breaking season for West Greene High School senior running back Benjamin Jackson led to another accolade Friday.
After becoming the first rusher in WPIAL history to eclipse 3,000 rushing yards in a single season and breaking the regular-season touchdown record, Jackson was voted the 2019 Pennsylvania Writers' Class A Player of the Year.
He joins three other local players on the all-state teams released. In Class 5A, Peters Township wide receiver Josh Casilli, linebacker Corban Hondru and safety Donovan McMillon were all-state selections.
No local players were included in the Class 3A team. All-state honors for 6A, 4A and 2A will be announced today.
Jackson, who recently signed his appointment into the United States Military Academy at West Point, finished the season with 3,076 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns, averaging more than 15 yards per carry.
He became the leading rusher in Greene County history with 7,102 career yards, which is third in WPIAL history behind Hopewell's Russel Shell (9,078) and Fort Cherry's Mike Vernillo (7,646).
Leading West Greene to a Tri-County South Conference championship and the Pioneers' first playoff victory since 1993, Jackson was two touchdowns shy of breaking Tyler Boyd's single-season record of 51 set in 2012.
The three players for Peters Township led the Indians to their first ever WPIAL football championship appearance.
Casilli, who was selected as an athlete, caught 49 passes for 934 yards and 15 touchdowns at wide receiver. He also hauled in four interceptions at cornerback.
A middle linebacker, Hondru amassed 69 total tackles, including 16 for losses, and 10 sacks on an Indians' defense that limited opponents to only 9.4 points per game.
McMillon led Peters Township in tackles (84) and forced fumbles (4). He also had two interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Hondru and McMillon will return as seniors next season.