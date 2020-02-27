The awe West Greene girls basketball coach Jordan Watson and his team have when they walk into the Petersen Events Center will always exist.
It’s a far stretch from their home gym in Rogersville.
A third straight time making that walk and playing for a championship won’t be any different.
“You try to treat it like it’s just another game,” Watson said. “Then you walk in and you’re like, ‘Wow.’ Being back three years in a row does help. We are going to get there early and relax, but it is different.”
Second-seeded West Greene hopes the third time is the charm when it plays top-seeded Rochester in the WPIAL Class A Championship today, trying to avenge last year’s heartbreaking loss to the Rams.
Tip is scheduled for 3 p.m.
“We thought we had a shot (to make it back),” Watson said. “You win your section, you get a nice seed and can make a run. We know playoff games are going to be tight. To make it back to The Pete three years in a row is not easy.”
The two previous trips to the championship game haven’t been easy, either. In 2018, the Pioneers lost to Winchester Thurston and last year it was these same Rams that prolonged Greene County’s wait for its first girls basketball champion.
The road back to another title appearance also wasn’t easy. Going undefeated throughout the regular season, West Greene (24-0) stayed perfect with a narrow 46-45 win over Sewickley Academy in Tuesday’s semifinal in a game that came down three missed shots by the Panthers in the final six seconds.
Jersey Wise leads the Pioneers in scoring, averaging 17 points.
Rochester (23-1) hasn’t had much trouble in its way to a second title. The Rams cruised past Aquinas Academy by 40 points in the quarterfinals and downed Clairton 57-37 in Tuesday’s semifinal.
Alexis Robison leads Rochester with 19 points per game. Corynne Hauser, the Rams 5-7 point guard, has Division I offers from Duquesne, Robert Morris and Youngstown State. The lineup also features 5-11 senior forward Jasmine Mack, who led them in points (19) and rebounds (14) in last year’s 62-56 comeback win over West Greene to win the title.
“Corynne Hauser is obviously really good, and she’s only a sophomore,” Watson said. “She makes it all happen for them. You aren’t going to stop her but we are going to try and limit her.”
The two teams need no introductions when they meet Friday. They have met each of the last four years in the playoffs. The Pioneers defeated Rochester in the 2017 and 2018 quarterfinals.
“We know them pretty well. They know us pretty well,” Watson said. “It’s going to come down to who plays the hardest. We can’t get in foul trouble and have to be able to rebound. When the ball goes up, it comes down to who executes.
“It’s been great to medal each of the last two years,” Watson continued. “Now, it’s about changing the color of it.”