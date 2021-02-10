WPIAL Wrestling

WPIAL Team Tournament

Class AAA

Semifinals

Waynesburg--51 North Allegheny--9

106--Szewczyk (W) dec. Walker 16-7

113--Simon (W) pinned Horton 1:27

120--Church (W) dec. Coy 4-1

126--Gorman (NA) won by forfeiit

132--Stoneking (W) dec. Montepart 3-1

138--Homet (W) pinned Stipetich 3:27

*145--Henson (W) dec. Stedeford 9-3

152--Welsh tech fall Rohan 20-5

160--McCorkle (NA) dec. Stephenson 3-1 OT

172--Augustine (W) pinned Stipetich 2:47

189--Makel (W) dec. Buggey 1-0

215--Tustin (W) pinned Leczo 1:16

Hvy--Howard (W) pinned Rumpler 1:10

Other scores

North Allegheny 53, Thomas Jefferson 9

