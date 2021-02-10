WPIAL Wrestling
WPIAL Team Tournament
Class AAA
Semifinals
Waynesburg--51 North Allegheny--9
106--Szewczyk (W) dec. Walker 16-7
113--Simon (W) pinned Horton 1:27
120--Church (W) dec. Coy 4-1
126--Gorman (NA) won by forfeiit
132--Stoneking (W) dec. Montepart 3-1
138--Homet (W) pinned Stipetich 3:27
*145--Henson (W) dec. Stedeford 9-3
152--Welsh tech fall Rohan 20-5
160--McCorkle (NA) dec. Stephenson 3-1 OT
172--Augustine (W) pinned Stipetich 2:47
189--Makel (W) dec. Buggey 1-0
215--Tustin (W) pinned Leczo 1:16
Hvy--Howard (W) pinned Rumpler 1:10
Other scores
North Allegheny 53, Thomas Jefferson 9