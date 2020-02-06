HERSHEY – It’s been a series of firsts for Waynesburg High School’s wrestling team.
First time section champions since the early 2000s.
First time winning a dual meet by 10th criteria, all the more delicious because it came against arch-rival Canon-McMillan.
First District 7 title in 31 seasons.
First time qualifying for the PIAA Team Tournament.
And after Thursday evening’s dual meet against Central Dauphin, first win in the PIAA Class AAA Team Tournament.
The Raiders breezed to a 40-21 victory over the Rams in the first round of the tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday evening.
Waynesburg advances to the next round and will wrestle Erie Cathedral Prep at 2 p.m. today.
"We're used to this type of pressure," said Waynesburg head coach Joe Throckmorton. "They have this type of pressure when they are 5, 6, 7 years old. That's why they don't get too high or too low. They have bigger goals than this."
Two big wins came at 120 pounds, where Hunter Shriver pinned Liam Kennnedy in 3:57, and at 138, where Colton Stoneking got a takedown as time expired for a 7-5 victory over Bryce Buckman.
"I wouldn't say that was a surprise," Throckmorton said. "We knew there were going to be some 50-50 matches and we wanted to win them. Hunter did a great job. Colton had a wild match. He's learning how to control them. He can flurry when he needs to, too. That was a big win for him."
Waynesburg led 22-3 after six bouts. The Raiders lost the opener then won five straight. Rocco Welsh (126), Cole Homet (132) and Wyatt Henson (138) also had wins in the run.
Now it's on to Cathedral Prep
"They were at Powerade," Throckmorton pointed out. "So we took some notes. But you can't change much because that can stop your offense. We just have to control what we can."
Waynesburg earned its way into the tournament as District 7 (WPIAL) champion. It took a dramatic pin by Eli Makel, a freshman, in the final bout of the match to upend Seneca Vallley, 33-30. Waynesburg got to the finals with a semifinal victory over Hempfield.
Central Dauphin is famous for some incredible dual meets against the Chris Mary-led Big Macs nearly a decade ago. Central Dauphin finished third in District 3 and advanced to this dual meet with a victory over Council Rock South.