After wrapping up its third section team title, Waynesburg High School was handed the top seed in the WPIAL Class 3A Team Tournament, which begins Wednesday.
Waynesburg is the defending Class 2A team champion and won the state team title last season.
Burrell won the Class 2A team title for the 15th time in a row last season.
Burrell has won 164 consecutive section matches, which included 28 in the section tournament, and 19 consecutive section titles. The only team to defeat the Bucs in a section match since 2000 was Mt. Pleasant, 39-35, in late January of 2003.
In Class 3A, Latrobe is second seed, Connellsville third and Canon-McMillan fourth. The top four seeds will be the host sites for Wednesday’s four pods.
Semifinals and finals will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 at noon and 2 p.m. at Peters Township.
Burrell was one of four top seeds that received first-round byes. The other three are Burgettstown (2nd), Quaker Valley (3rd) and Beth-Center (4th).
The top four seeds will be the host sites for Wednesday’s four pods.
Semifinals and finals will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 at noon and 2 p.m. at Chartiers-Houston.