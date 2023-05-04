Pickleball became the official state sport in Washington a little over a year ago, and if the growth continues, the paddle ball game could have the same distinction in the city of Washington.

Pickleball was first played in 1965 as a children’s backyard game on Bainbridge Island, Wash., but has evolved and its highest governing body, the International Federation of Pickleball, was created in 2010.

