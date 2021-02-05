The Washington-Greene County Chapter has added two new categories to its annual banquet, to go along with a yearly class of inductees and special honorees.
The new categories – Courage Award and a special “Hall of Fame Moment” Award – will be awarded annually.
These two categories will be incorporated into the Chapter’s 2021 banquet, which is scheduled for June 13. Ticket information will be available at a later date.
The 2021 Courage Award will honor two posthumous individuals, James C. (Jimmy) Montecalvo and Luke Blanock. The award will be named in the memory of both: “The James C. Montecalvo-Luke Blanock Memorial Courage Award of the Washington-Greene Co. Chapter Sports Hall of Fame.”
The “Hall of Fame Moment,” selected by a public vote and vote of The Chapter’s Executive Committee, resulted in the naming of two honorees: the late P.J. Hughes, who hit a walk-off home run in the 1998 Pony World Series for Washington and Joe Gregula, who threw the only perfect game in California University of Pa. history in 1970.
Courage Award
James (Jimmy) C. Montecalvo
Washington High School and Bethany College
In his short life, Jimmy battled cancer that led to a multitude of challenges. A positive outlook and determination led him to success in life and sports. At Washington, he enjoyed success as a wide-receiver and kicker in football, and as a stellar performer on the golf and track teams. An honor student, he graduated magna cum laude from Bethany and pursued his life’s work as a sports journalist. He was emerging as an excellent writer, researcher and storyteller. Regardless of the task, Jimmy was always smiling as he toiled until there was no more to give. Jimmy passed away in June 2008 at the age of 26. He was honored and memorialized with the WPIAL’s John Challis Courage Award in 2010.
Luke Blanock
Canon‐McMillan High School
Luke Blanock was an athlete whose battle with a rare form of bone cancer (Ewing’s Sarcoma) inspired many athletes, coaches and Western Pennsylvania sports fans in general. Blanock played basketball and baseball at Canon‐McMillan. After undergoing treatment for the cancer, Blanock played some for the Canon‐McMillan basketball team in the 2014‐15 season. The cancer returned, but it didn’t deter Blanock. Despite undergoing chemotherapy treatments, Blanock started a baseball game at pitcher in the spring of 2015. Luke passed away in December 2017. He was honored and memorialized with the WPIAL’s John Challis Courage Award in 2016.
Hall of Fame Moment
P.J. Hughes hit a dramatic pinch-hit, walk-off home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Washington All-Stars pull within one win of advancing to the 1998 Pony League World Series championship game with a 3-2 win over Pasadena, Texas. It was Hughes’ first at-bat of the series. His home run caused the large crowd at Lew Hays Pony Field to erupt in celebration. It was one of the most dramatic and euphoric finishes in PLWS history.
Joe Gregula pitched the only recorded perfect game in the history of California University on May 12, 1970, against Gannon. He retired 18 straight batters through six innings – six strikeouts, five flyouts, and six groundball outs. He caught a short popup in front of the pitcher’s mound for the first out of the seventh inning, assisted on the second out and struck out the final batter. Gregula also had two singles and a walk for the Vulcans, who won 7-0.
Coincidentally, Gregula was Hughes’ manager in the 1998 Pony League World Series.