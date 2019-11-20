If the players from Washington High School are going to raise the trophy celebrating the WPIAL Class 2A championship, they will have to overcome two opponents.
Avonworth's talented team and . . .
Themselves.
The two teams, both 13-0, arrive at Norwin High School for a noon kickoff with similar teams.
The Antelopes boast an offense that has more than 2,000 yard rushing and passing and a defense that is big, quick and stingy about giving up points.
Washington has size, quickness and speed that produced better overall rushing numbers than Avonworth and an opportunistic defense that creates turnovers.
What has Wash High fans worried, with good reason, are the maddeningly slow starts in some games and some head-scratching penalties in others.
Against Brentwood, Washington committed a whopping 15 penalties for more than 100 yards, including an almost-never-heard-of three in a row on an extra-point attempt.
It was not until the decision was made to buckle up the chinstrap and power their way mostly on the ground for an 80-yard touchdown drive with 1:41 to play that the Prexies put Brentwood away.
Avonworth is going to unleash a torrid running game of its own in 6-11, 183-pound senior Jax Miller, the third most productive back in the WPIAL, all classifications. More bulldozer than jackrabbit, Miller has rushed for 1,939 yards and averages 8.4 yards per carry. His 25 touchdowns and 152 points has him tied for eighth in the WPIAL.
Park Penrod and his quarterback counterpart for Washington, Zack Swartz, have eerily similar passing stats.
Penrod has thrown for 1,851 yards and 27 touchdowns. Swartz has 1,820 yards passing and 22 touchdowns. The nod goes to Swartz because he has 1,031 rushing yard, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. With dual-threat Zahmere Robinson (817 rushing yards, 670 passing) available at running back or wide receiver, the Prexies have the firepower to control the football.