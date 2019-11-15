BRIDGEVILLE – Nothing comes easy for Washington High School’s football team.
And that’s the way the players like it.
The Prexies make mistakes, commit turnovers and get flagged for penalties.
A lot.
But their superior skill saves them, as was the case on a frigid Friday night at Chartiers Valley High School.
The Prexies lost a two-touchdown lead, committed two key turnovers and were called for 15 penalties but still managed to come away with a 20-14 victory over Brentwood in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinal game.
Washington (13-0), the No. 1 seed, will play Avonworth, a 41-14 winner over Riverside in the other semifinal game, in next Saturday’s final at Norwin High School.
Kickoff will be at noon.
This will be the second time in three years Washington has made it to the finals, winning the title in 2017.
“We’ve been in many situations like this,” said wide receiver-running back Zahmere Robinson. “We know that we have each other’s backs and that means we can get through anything.”
Robinson capped an 80-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run that ate up most of the fourth quarter, leaving just 1:41 for Brentwood’s next possession. The extra-point attempt was classic Wahington. Three penalties moved the ball back 15 yards and a run attempt by quarterback Zack Swartz ended up well short.
Brentwood marched to midfield, where Valeb Jackson picked off a John Milcic pass to seal the victory.
“We weren’t really nervous,” Jackson said of Brentwood’s last drive. “”We just had to stay focus and play as a team.
“(On the interception), I just read my keys and went up and got it.”
Brentwood wiped away a 14-0 lead by Washington by dominating the third quarter. The Spartans (9-3) held the Prexies to 25 total yards while scoring twice. Quarterback John Milciic threw a 22-yard touchdown to Eddie Gomez and ran one in from three yards out to tie the game, 14-14.
“I was confident until the last 50 seconds that we were going to pull it out,” said Brentwood head coach Kevin Kissell. “That’s a really good team there.”
Washington finished with 15 penalties for 105 yards. Robinson ran for 82 yards on 19 carries.
“It’s the second time in three years going back to the finals,” said Swartz. “And we expect to win.”
Washington came into this game with one of the stingiest defenses. The Prexies had allowed one touchdown in eight quarters, beating Shady Side Academy, 21-7, in the first game and shut out Freedom, 28-0, in the quarterfinals.
Brentwood entered the game after defeating East Allegheny, 28-19, in the first round and blanking Neshannock, 20-0, in the quarterfinals.
Swartz was the do-it-all player for Washington in the first half. He scored twice off two long drives to give the Prexies a 14-0 lead.
His one-yard sneak capped the first drive of the game, 69 yards, that ate up 6:42 and gave Wash High a 6-0 lead after the extra-point attempt was no good.
Swartz used a quarterback draw to finish the second touchdown drive of the first quarter. It covered 11 yards and made it 14-0 after Tayshaun Levy caught the two-point conversion pass.
The second quarter was a battle of the punters. Neither team had a credible scoring threat.
Swartz finished the half completing 7 of 11 for 105 yards. Milcic also was 7 of 11 but for 57 yards. Brentwood had only 95 yards of offense in the first half.