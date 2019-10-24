It’s been a rocky senior year for Jacob Adams.
The quarterback of the Washington & Jefferson College football team has had to adjust to losing his top receiver, Andrew Wolf, and react to an inexperienced offensive line.
Still, Adams has put up some pretty decent statistics. He has completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns.
But he’s taking a beating doing so, getting sacked a whopping 24 times in seven games, eight times in a loss to Case Western Reserve. He shrugs off that statistic.
“We’ve had some adversity with people coming into new positions and being first-year starters, but coming into this game, we feel we’ve been building on the last couple games. Case wasn’t what we wanted, but we had a pretty good game against Grove City and did some things against Bethany and played well last week,” he said, “so we feel pretty confident this week.“
It will be another test when Westminster visits Cameron Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Unless something unexpected happens, this game will probably just determine second place in the conference. Undefeated Case Western Reserve simply needs to win out to reach the NCAA Division III playoffs.
“They have a good defense,” said Adams. “They like to play man-to man. We have to do some different things.”
Adams found a connection with wide receiver Jordan Halford last week, producing 10 receptions for 211 yards.
“I think Jake has played well this season,” said W&J head coach Mike Sirianni. “It’s not his fault that he lost an All-American wide receiver in Andrew and that our offensive line hasn’t come together the way we liked.”
Sirianni said there is a good rivalry between these two teams, and winning this game is a priority.
“We’ve got nothing to lose,” said Sirianni. “So we’re going to go out there and have some fun and see what happens.”
Mercyhurst at Cal
California could be facing the ultimate trap game when Mercyhurst arrives Saturday.
Cal needs to win its final four games of the season to have a strong chance for earning a berth in the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Undefeated Slippery Rock waits on the schedule Nov. 2, but that game will have little meaning if Cal loses to Mercyhurst.
Quarterback Noah Mitchell, coming off a five-touchdown game in last week’s win over Gannon, must have another strong game.
Cal’s defense, led by middle linebacker Julian Cox and defensive back Lamont McPhatter, has given up just 65 points in the last five games, four of which are victories.
Mercyhurst has lost three of its last four games. The Lakers depend on running back Garrett Owens, who has 10 rushing touchdown.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Saint Vincent at Waynesburg
Waynesburg University has a chance to move up in the PAC standings with a win over Saint Vincent Saturday.
Quarterback Mason Shreckner is settling in, playing a respectable game in last week’s loss to Grove City. He completed 17 of 29 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. Most important, he was not intercepted.
Running back Justin Flack solidified his starting position by rushing for 111 yards and a touchdown last week. More running and timely passing seem to be the key to Waynesburg’s offensive success.
Saint Vincent gave Case Western Reserve a scare last week, hanging with the Spartans until Case put the game away with a late touchdown. Quarterback Lorenzo Kota passed for 239 yards and three touchdowns and the defense allowed Case just 17 yards rushing on 20 attempts.