As the final seconds ticked off the clock on a sunny but cold Saturday afternoon at Cameron Stadium, it was perfectly clear which was the dominating team.
But Washington & Jefferson, which won the game, 50-14, and Waynesburg also had to face the same reality.
Neither team met expectations this season.
W&J (6-3, 7-3) failed to win the Presidents’ Athletic Conference title, which is where the bar is set for this program. An ECAC Bowl game is a possibility but it doesn’t match the thrill of competing in the NCAA Division III tournament.
“We’ll take it,” said W&J head coach Mikee Sirianni of the win. “I mean, 7-3 is not where we want to be but we’ll take it. Two of the games we lost could’ve very easily been wins against Carnegie Mellon and Westminster. And we just didn’t play well against Case.”
The game was decided early with W&J taking a 21-0 lead after one quarter and 35-0 at halftime.
Jordan West, a Washington High School graduate and one of 12 graduating seniors, rushed for 121 yards on 14 carries and scored the game’s second touchdown. Quarterback Jake Adams, another senior, completed 13 of 18 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Payton Skalos caught eight passes for 126 yards and a 50-yard touchdown. Jack Ryan broke off a 74-yard touchdown run, Josh Burns caught a touchdown pass from Adams and Trinity graduate Joey Koroly returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
“This wasn’t the season we hoped for,” Adams said. “To go out on Senior Day and put up 50 points against a rival in Waynesburg, that’s a pretty good way to finish senior year and to build for next year.”
W&J’s defense kept Waynesburg (1-8, 1-9) off the board until the fourth quarter and enjoyed a strong season. The Presidents ranked in the top three of every major defensive category in the conference.
“I learned how to fight through adversity and how to become a champion,” said senior defensive tackle Mike Williams. “I learned that the football program is amazing and Coach (Todd) Young is an amazing coach. Even though this was a down year, I wouldn’t play for any other team.”
Alex Keith had two sacks and Tyler Sabo an interception for W&J.
Because of in-game injuries, Waynesburg went through three quarterbacks. Starter Mason Schrenker went out with a lower leg injury in the second quarter. A few plays later, Tristan Hoke limped off with a leg injury. Kadin Roberts did a respectable job in relief, completing 13 of 27 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Justin Flack rushed for 88 yards on 20 carries and Chad Walker had a 34-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
So where does Waynesburg go from here?
“Up,” said Waynesburg head coach Chris Smithley. “It’s the only place to go. We have to stay the course and believe in the process. We have to recruit better than any other team in the conference. The offseason workouts are where everything comes together. We know what we’re doing is the right thing. I believe in it and everyone on this field (dressed) in white believe in it.”
Smithley was encouraged by the way the Yellow Jackets played over the final few games of the season.
“The beginning of this game wasn’t ideal,” Smithley said. “But the fourth quarter was more like Waynesburg football. What we have to take away from this is that we need to be quicker. We didn’t always start games quick. We finished well but didn’t start quick and that will be on our minds in the offseason.”