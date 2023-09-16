At this year's PAC media day, head coach Mike Sirianni said the Washington & Jefferson football team could not just be a good team if the Presidents wanted to get back to the NCAA Division III playoffs.

The Presidents would have to be better. Better than the 9-2 record recorded last year. Better than the team that lost to Carnegie Mellon and Case Western Reserve during last year's regular season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription