Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.