YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Washington & Jefferson men’s track & field team won its first Presidents’ Athletic Conference Indoor Championship Thursday when it accumulated 127 team points. The Presidents bested second-place Geneva by 21 points.
Nate Sciarro won PAC Indoor Field MVP honors for a second-straight season. W&J head coach Derek Workman secured Men’s Coach of the Year accolades.
Sciarro finished in the top spot in the long jump with a mark of 6.78 meters. The junior added a runner-up finish in the triple jump with a leap of 12.90 meters. Sciarro also added a fifth-place finish in the high jump.
Ian Baughman finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.55. Baughman added more points for W&J with a sixth-place effort in the 400.
Anthony Cestaro III posted a second-place finish in the 60 meters. The freshman raced to a time of 7.04. Cestaro added a fourth place in the 200 with a school record time of 22.38.
Jake Sinclair and Julian Paul both finished inside the top four of the mile. Sinclair was the runner-up with a time of 4:19.90 and Paul came in at 4:21.56 in fourth.
Karson Kline was fourth in the 60-meter hurdles seventh in the 60-meter dash.
Three Presidents finished in the top eight of the high jump. Declan Fricko was third, Sciarro finished fifth and Ethan Bowser eighth.
Brock Pennington and Aden Dressler both finished in the top eight of the 3K. Pennington and Sinclair went 2-3 in the 5,000 meters. Pennington was second at 15:47.37 and Sinclair was third in 15:90.94.
Andrew Bauer finished third in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.
Paul, Riley Runyon and Raine Gratzmiller had top-8 finishes in the 800.
W&J won the 4x400 Relay with a time of 3:27.28.
The Presidents added a third-place finish in the distance medley relay.
John Ridilla represented W&J on the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
