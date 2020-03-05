Todd Young, 47, a beloved assistant football coach and personality at Washington & Jefferson College, died Thursday morning after a year-long battle with cancer.
His passing has left the campus, athletic department and coaches and administrators around the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in mourning and with a feeling of emptiness.
“Todd was loved by everybody,” said Russ Moore, an assistant football coach at Waynesburg University and former assistant coach with Young at W&J in the early 2000's. “There were no enemies for Todd. The smile was always on his face. You’d see him chewing his bubble gum as hard as he could.
“He was a player’s coach," Moore continued. "Todd was a gentle giant. He’s the kind of man you want on your staff because he was good for young people in all aspects of life.”
Mike Sirianni, longtime W&J head football coach, said Young’s loyalty and exuberance to be part of the Presidents' football program and its players lives stood out.
“Todd could have left for other jobs and opportunities,” Sirianni said. “He loved W&J and the kids here. They loved him back.”
Young, a native of Rittman, Ohio, completed his 20th season at W&J in the fall. In addition to coaching the offensive line, he was the Presidents’ recruiting coordinator, a role in which he excelled.
“Todd positively impacted so many lives in the W&J community,” W&J athletic director Scott McGuinness said. “ It was impossible to have a conversation with him without smiling or laughing at some point. He loved his work and making a difference for the athletes he coached, mentored and cheered for.
“A high school football coach told me a few years ago that he was the best recruiter to ever walk into that school, Division I, II or III," McGuinness said. "More than anything, Todd loved people and we will continue to carry his love and his joyfulness in this athletic department forever.”
Sirianni pointed to Young’s ability to connect with players from different regions and with those at any talent level.
“Todd would recruit – using the Division I term – five-star recruits the same as a player we knew who might never play a down for us," Sirianni said. "He was so genuine. I received calls and messages (Thursday) from people I don’t remember who said they were sad because Todd had recruited them 10 years ago. That’s the kind of impact he made. I have been blessed to have been part of his life.”
Prior to coming to W&J in 2000, Young worked at his alma mater, Hiram College, where he also doubled as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.
A 1996 graduate, he earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. As a player for the Terriers, Young was a three-year starter and a two-year captain on the offensive line. He was Hiram’s first player to compete in a postseason national all-star game – the 1995 National All-Star Classic. Young also served as head softball coach for Hiram in the spring of 2000. He helped lead the Terriers to a fourth-place conference finish, which was the program’s best finish in more than a decade. A member of the American Football Coaches Association, Young also spent two seasons as the W&J men’s head lacrosse coach.
Young’s legacy at W&J is the loving and lasting relationships with his players.
Said Jordan West, a Washington High School graduate and W&J senior running back in 2019, in a tweet Thursday afternoon: “One of the best relationships I have ever had with a coach. You loved all of us like we were kids of your own and looked after us and cared for us. I can’t thank you enough for all you did. Watch over all of us.”
Ryan Briggs, sports information director at Grove City College, said he really got to know Young through PAC baseball.
“Todd would serve as site manager for the PAC baseball championships at W&J’s Ross Memorial Park and NCAA regional tournaments. Todd would organize the grounds crew, the parking, everything,” Briggs said. “Everybody liked him and respected him. If he would have asked his crew, many of which were his football players, to climb the light towers and change a bulb, they would have. He was a great mentor, a great person and great guy.
“We went 9-2 last fall and had many highlights," Briggs continued. "One of my biggest highlights of football season was seeing Todd when we played W&J. He was doing better, and we gave each other a big hug. What a thrill that was.”
Sirianni and some W&J players visited Young Feb. 27 at Young’s sister’s home in Rittman. He said Young was quiet and down.
But Sirianni and assistant coach Phillip Bobich dropped in on Young by surprise Tuesday. Sirianni and Bobich had just made a recruiting visit to a nearby school in Ohio.
The mood was much different.
“It’s probably the best 45 minutes I ever spent with him,” Sirianni said. “He was surprised and so happy. His body was dying but his spirit and mind were strong. He was talkative and excited, even wanted to gossip a little. It was incredible, great to see him like that. It was a spur of the moment decision. I’m so glad we had that time. It was great to see him like that. I’m at peace with it. He’s at peace."