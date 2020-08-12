Jimmy Ellis, a former Peters Township High School and Ohio University golfer, broke through in a big way Wednesday by winning the 104th Pennsylvania Open.
The victory for Ellis came at Oakmont Country Club, one of the nation’s most prestigious venues.
Ellis, a Venetia native, finished off the tournament with an even-par 71 that left him level for the week. Ellis bettered the field – one dominated by amateurs at the top of the leaderboard – over 54 holes with passion and persistence.
“This place … it’s just so hard. It’s been a long week. But to come out of it with a win, it’s unreal,” said Ellis.
An even-par trio – Ellis, Chris Crawford, and Cole Willcox – began the day at the top. All three leaders dropped shots after Oakmont’s first hole. Ellis three putted from 50 feet. That mistake wouldn’t be erased until the par-3 No. 6. His 7-iron tee shot nestled up to within four feet of the hole and got the round back on track. Before the turn, on No. 9, Ellis two-putted from 30 feet to get to 1-under for the round and secured the lead.
Ellis rattled off eight straight pars to steady himself under pressure. Bunker shots on No. 16 and 17, which led to up-and-down par saves, was the difference in the championship.
“Those were huge,” Ellis admitted.
On the 475-yard No. 18, Ellis hit a 3-iron off the tee and aimed left of the bunkers and ditch.
“I was thinking two things. One, I could either pump a driver like Angel Cabrera down the middle, or I could play it safe to the left. I chose to go left,” he said.
With 238 yards to the hole, Ellis’ approach came to rest flag high in the left rough. His followup flop shot rolled to within 12 feet. He ran the par putt by a few feet, but then stepped up and struck the winning putt into the cup.
“I didn’t even want to think about that one. I just hit it dead straight and it fell,” Ellis said.
Elliis finished earned low amateur honors at the 100th Pennsylvania Open held at The Club at Nevillewood. He’s been close to trophies as of late, most recently in last year’s Pennsylvania Middle Amateur Championship, where he lost in a playoff.
“This is the biggest win of my career, absolutely,” he said. “I’m just an old guy with two kids. These young guys, they are way better than me and could probably beat me nine out of 10 times. So I don’t know how this one worked out, but somehow it did.”
Low professional honors – and the $8,000 first prize – went to J.D. Dornes of Lancaster. Dornes, a former Penn State player, was at 3-over.