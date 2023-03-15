From his earliest recollections, Spencer Lynn has been involved in athletics.
From the time he was four years old and playing flag football for the Rostraver Leopards in the Mon Valley Midget Football League, the 2010 Belle Vernon graduate has been involved with sports.
A linebacker and fullback on Belle Vernon’s football team, Lynn went on to play linebacker for California University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management in 2014 before earning a master’s in Business Administration in 2015.
Lynn began running in early 2016 to prepare to enlist in the Army, and he was commissioned as an Infantry Officer in 2017 and served from 2016-2020.
“I’ve been involved with endurance events since my time in the Army,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed pushing myself, testing my limits and choosing to do hard things.”
Having found a passion for running, Lynn’s next challenge will be his most daunting yet as he will run the Rabid Racoon 100 on Saturday.
It is a 100-mile race made up of mostly trails and it takes place in Racoon State Park in Beaver County.
While there are five shorter races there this weekend, Lynn is going all in on the longest.
“I chose the 100-miler instead of the others because I have done those distances (or longer) before,” Lynn said. “I really wanted to try something I have never done before and push myself further.
“People always ask, ‘Why?’ behind my reasoning for doing difficult endurance events and challenges like this, and my answer is always, ‘To see if I can do it.’”
Thus far, Lynn has competed in three marathons, two ultramarathons and seven triathlons, with one being an Ironman. His furthest ultramarathon was 50 miles.
Lynn set his mind on this cross-country race back in late summer.
“I’ve been training for the 100-miler specifically for about six months now,” he said. “I run about 50 or 60 miles per week and also lift weights three to four times per week to stay strong and keep some muscle.”
Lynn not only still competes as an athlete, but he works in the sports nutritional field.
The Northeast Regional manager for KOS, Lynn overseas the distribution of the company’s Health & Wellness/Sports Nutrition products in stores and online.
“I oversee all sales channels … pretty much everything Chicago and east and D.C. and north,” he said before transitioning to the company being in his corner.
“They’ve been supportive of my training, besides thinking I am crazy. They sent me some extra product and a T-shirt for race day.”
Lynn also spoke about the support he has received from his wife and his father.
“I have to add my appreciation for my wife, Jamie,” he said. “She’s been so supportive and understanding of my training and is really my biggest cheerleader.
“I definitely couldn’t do it without her, and my dad will also be helping me out during the 100-miler as my sherpa. He will be carrying some of my supplies and backup items and meeting up with me at aid stations on the course to offer support.
“I couldn’t do it without their support.”
The race begins Saturday at 4 a.m. and the athletes have until 4 p.m. Sunday to finish.
“They give us 36 hours, but I am hoping to do it in 24,” Lynn said. “The temperature overnight is supposed to be around 24, so we shall see.”
What is next up for Lynn if he is able to complete the race?
“That’s the toughest question to answer,” he said. “I think after running this, and if I can complete this, I said to my wife I may put some weight back on and go into powerlifting.
“It is the complete opposite but still in the realm of health and fitness. It would still keep me motivated.”
