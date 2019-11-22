Trinity High School will welcome a new group of inductees into the Trinity Area Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m, Friday at the THS gymnasium.
Tickets may be purchased by calling Elaine at 724-745-6614.
The following is the list of the inductees and a brief bio.
Dean Chmel
Track & Field, Rifle
In track, Chmel was a four-year letterman and three-year WPIAL qualifier, and WPIAL champion in 1980.
A three-year letterman in rifle, he shot a perfect score in the WPIAL championship and helped the 1979 squad to a WPIAL team title.
Mike Gasper
Golf
Gasper finished second in the WPIAL and 13th in the PIAA championships as a senior.
Gasper went on to Allegheny College, where he helped his team win four consecutive North Coast Athletic Conference championships. He was named first team all-conference and all-region in each of his four years there. The team qualified for the NCAA championships in each of his four years. Allegheny finished fourth in 1997 and third in 1998.
Gasper was medalist at the 1996 NCAA championships and an All-American in 1997 and 1998.
Mike McClelland
Track & Field
A three-year letterman, McClelland won two WPIAL titles, the first one as a junior in the high jump and the second one as a senior in the same event.
McClelland set the school record in the high jump of 6-8 and the long jump at 22-6. Both came in his junior year. He reset the school record in the long jump, 22-11.5, as a senior. McClelland went on to compete at Penn State University.
Ashley Mowl
Softball
Mowl was a four-year varsity starter, three-year all-section selection, and a two-year all-state selection.
She had a career batting average of .377 and a career fielding average of .970. Mowl was one of six girls from Pennsylvania to play on the Pennsylvania-Arizona Junior Olympic compilation team in the ASA women’s major fastpitch championship.
Mowl was the first player in Trinity softball history to receive a Division I scholarship, Radford University. At Radford, she was a three-year starter and a three-time Big South Presidential Honor recipient.
George Reese
Wrestling
Reese was undefeated in his senior season, winning a section, WPIAL, and PIAA title in 1960.
Reese went on to college, Lincoln University, where he compiled a 40-5 record. He was team captain for three years. Reese won the 137-pound championship in the CIAA tournament and chosen as outstanding wrestler after he defeated the returning champion.
Reese served as a wrestling official, volunteer coach, academic advisor, and was a member of the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Gene Roach
Track & Field
In 1977, Roach won the WPIAL title in the pole vault that stood until 1987. In 1976, he was second in the WPIAL and fourth in the PIAA in the pole vault. Roach was second in the state and broke the PIAA pole vault record as a senior.
Roach went on to the University of Pittsburgh, where he set the indoor and outdoor pole vault records in his freshman year. Injuries derailed his career after that.
Terry Grantz
Grantz coached track & field for 30 years and indoor track and field for 14 years. She also coached girls cross country for 16 years.
1964-65 Trinity wrestling team
The Hillers went 14-0 and won the section championship. Section champions included Ron Junko at 95 pounds, John Abajace at 103 pounds, Ray Day at 112 pounds and William Yaw at 120 pounds.
The team was coached by Stan DuBelle and Joe Shook was his assistant.