BURGETTSTOWN – Trinity boys basketball coach Tim Tessmer estimates that 90% of the practice time for the Hillers is devoted to defense.
If the Hillers shoot anything like they did Saturday morning, offense, no matter how much they work on it, won’t be a problem.
Trinity took its offensive onslaught to Burgettstown for the Chuckie Mahoney Classic, making its first six three-pointers, scoring 39 points in the first quarter and routing Chartiers-Houston, 69-26.
“That’s the first time we’ve seen zone all year,” Tessmer said. “When we get zone, we are licking our lips. With the shooters we have, we know that we are going get open looks.”
It wasn’t just Saturday that the Hillers have knocked down open shots. They’ve been doing it all season.
Scoring 78.5 points per game, the highest in Class 5A, Trinity (9-2) is making last season, when it lost the final nine games and missed the postseason for the first time since 2015, seem like ancient history. The Hillers have already scored at least 80 points in five games, more than the four times they scored 80 in 2016-17 and three times two season ago. Tessmer didn’t see his team hit 80 once last year as it averaged a meager 55.2 points.
Now, with two wins in less than 16 hours, Trinity has already surpassed last season’s seven wins.
“Honestly, it’s two things. It’s hitting the weight room and maturity,” Tessmer said. “When you move the ball, know where and when to attack it makes scoring a lot easier. Then, instead of getting bumped off and losing the ball or throwing it out of bounds, we are getting it where it needs to be.”
Michael Koroly made three of the eight three-pointers in the first quarter for Trinity against Chartiers-Houston (6-5). He scored a game-high 17 points in limited playing time.
The lead was extended to 40 points before halftime when Dylan King threw down a one-handed dunk with 5:14 left in the second quarter to give the Hillers a 51-11 advantage.
A balanced attack continued throughout the second half as eight different Hillers finished with at least six points. Michael Dunn joined Koroly in double figures with 10 points.
“We have enough shooters in this program that if you give us space they are going to make shots,” Tessmer said. “But there is still a long way to go. Our section is so tough night in and night out. They can all beat us. We need to keep battling and getting better. We are 9-2, so you can’t complain with that.”
Canon-Mac, 49-24
Playing solid defense and taking advantage of numerous offensive mistakes by Washington, Canon-McMillan got back into the win column with a 49-24 victory over the Prexies.
Canon-McMillan (3-7) had lost two straight after winning its opener at the Trinity holiday tournament. Before that, the Big Macs had lost five straight.
“It’s nice to get a win,” said first-year C-M coach Charles Murphy. “We are really inexperienced, playing and coaching. I’ve made some mistakes, the kids have made some mistakes. We just have to learn from them.”
Justin Franks finished a four-point play with 1:25 left in the first quarter to give the Big Macs the lead for good. C-M extended its lead to 32-15 by halftime with a 15-point run in the middle of the second quarter.
Zahmere Robinson led the Washington (6-3) with seven points.
“We probably have to change offensive coaches, and I’m the offensive coach,” Washington coach Ron Faust said. “I have to give that designation to somebody else I guess. We get the shots we want but don’t seem to be able to make them. I don’t know what the answer to that is.”
Cole Stanley and Syn’cere Southern paced the Big Macs with 10 points each.
“It’s a lot better than a loss,” Murphy joked.