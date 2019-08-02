Despite unquestioned success and a recent plea from players, the Trinity Area School Board voted to open Bob Miles’ position as the girls basketball coach at Thursday night’s meeting.
In seven years at Trinity, Miles went 123-56 and advanced to Hillers to both the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs the past six seasons. The only year Trinity didn’t make the playoffs was in Miles’ first year.
The vote to open his position came during motions to approve each winter sports coach for the 2019-20 season. The recommended action was to approve Miles, along with the other five coaches, and would have paid him a stipend of $7,577.
Miles was also the first girls basketball coach in Washington County to guide a team to a state championship game in 2017. Trinity lost in Hershey to Archbishop Wood, 34-26.
Multiple players spoke on Miles’ behalf at last month’s school board meeting, urging the district not to open his position.
Last season, the Hillers fought through injuries, including to standout Riley DeRubbo for most of the season, but advanced to their sixth consecutive WPIAL quarterfinal. They lost to eventual district and state champion undefeated Chartiers Valley and then to Thomas Jefferson in the first round of the state tournament.
Trinity finished last year 12-13.
Trinity athletic director Ricci Rich and Miles did not return phone calls Friday.