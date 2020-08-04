There is a three-way tie for first place after the initial round of the American Junior Golf Association tournament Tuesday at Southpointe Golf Club.
Bach Ngo of Frederick, Maryland; Anthony Delisanti of Sanborn, New York; and Shane Lawler of Malvern each shot a 2-over-par 74.
The top of the leaderboard is packed as Carsten Judge of Columbus, Ohio, and Evan Rowane of Erie carded rounds of 3-over-par 75 and are tied for fourth place.
Hailey Schalk of Erie, Colorado, is the leader in the Girls Division. Schalk shot a 2-under-par 70, which gives her a two-stroke lead heading into Wednesday. Schalk carded three birdies and an eagle on the final nine holes.
Ellen Dong Longwood, Florida, is in second place at even-par 72. Ashley Liu of Clinton, New Jersey is in third place at 1-over 73.