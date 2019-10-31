There is nothing like home cooking.
That’s at least what seven of the 10 local high school football teams are thinking this week. Seven teams will play in the confines of their home stadiums for the opening round of the WPIAL high school football playoffs tonight.
Yes, that means the mud at Burgettstown’s Hill Memorial Stadium will only get muddier. It points toward West Greene actually having a true home playoff game at Kennedy Field. Last year, the Pioneers’ “home” playoff game was at Waynesburg because of inclement weather. It means the beach is open at Belle Vernon on the first day of November.
Here are five things to watch on the opening night of the high school football playoffs:
1. Trying to snap streaks
It’s been a long time since McGuffey and West Greene have won a playoff game.
Could this be the year both snap their streaks?
For McGuffey, the skid without a postseason victory extended to 24 years after falling to South Side Beaver in last year’s first round. Fast forward to this season, it’s the same matchup to open the playoffs for the Highlanders but on their home turf.
The drought is even longer for West Greene, which hasn’t won after the regular season concluded since its run to the WPIAL championship game in 1993. The Pioneers have opportunities but lost in the first round to Rochester the past two seasons. The second seed in Class A, West Greene will host No. 7 Greensburg Central Catholic.
2. Magiske vs. Ruffner
What a running back matchup in a Class 5A game between fifth-seeded Peters Township and No. 12 Mars.
A victory might be determined by the running games. If Mars can’t get workhorse back Teddy Ruffner going, then it could lead to a long night. Ruffner leads the WPIAL with 251 carries, which have produced 1,845 yards and 25 touchdowns. He is second in the district in yards and fourth in touchdowns.
Peters Township’s Ryan Magiske serves plenty of purpose for the Indians. He has 1,092 yards and 12 touchdown on 177 carries.
Both are the rough and tumble variety, so strap those shoulder pads on tight.
3. No laughing matter
His last name might suggest comedic relief but the health of Washington two-way lineman Gerald Comedy is no laughing matter for the Prexies.
Comedy, also an outstanding heavyweight wrestler, has been crucial on both sides of the ball for the Prexies. Maybe moreso on offense where he is the team’s starting center.
When Comedy had to exit last week’s game against McGuffey with a shoulder injury, Washington came out of halftime and fumbled five of its first six snaps from center in the second half.
According to Washington coach Mike Bosnic, it’s all about the pain tolerance that will determine if, and how much, Comedy can play.
The top-seeded Prexies have Shady Side Academy at home in the first round.
4. Tossups
Despite a majority of local teams playing home games tonight, there are a few that will be on the road.
Some of those could have success away from home.
Ninth-seeded Charleroi will play at No. 8 Freedom in Class 2A. At one point, Freedom looked destined for a top-3 seed but lost three straight games to end the regular season. Charleroi has scored 106 points in its last two games, which shows the incredible job coach Lance Getsy has done to keep the Cougars relevant after the loss of many key players.
In Class A, California has been the benefactor of a rainy week. The Trojans won’t have to play on fourth-seeded Cornell’s worn-out grass field. The game has been moved to the turf field at West Allegheny.
The only loss on the season for Cornell was by three points to Sto-Rox, the third seed in the classification.
In Class 6A, Canon-McMillanwill play at third-seeded North Allegheny. The chances of catching North Allegheny sleepwalking after losing last week to Pine-Richland by 28 points and missing out on a first-round bye is unlikely.
The one thing Canon-McMillan must do better is protect the football. Turnovers have tormented the Big Macs.
It will be the second meeting for Canon-McMillan and North Allegheny. The Tigers beat C-M, 42-6, on Sept. 13.
6. Gate games
The term “gate games” refers to games for which you can expect to sell a bunch of tickets, whether it be because of a rivalry or the close proximity of the two teams.
If all shakes out, the “gate games” involving local teams in the second round could be money, both on and off the field.
Picture this:
- If Washington and Charleroi both win, the two Century Conference foes will face one another in the quarterfinals.
- Want more drama in Class 2A? Let’s say McGuffey ends its playoff drought with a win and Burgettstown defeats Riverside, then it will be the Highlanders against the Blue Devils next Friday.
- If South Fayette and Belle Vernon keep playing one another it will turn into a rivalry. The two will meet again in the Class 4A semifinals with wins Friday.
Staff writer Luke Campbell can be reached at lcampbell@observer-reporter.com.