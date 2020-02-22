The top of the awards stand was a lonely place for any District 7 wrestler in the Kovalchick Center on the campus of Indiana University.
And even worse for area District 7 wrestlers.
For the first time in memory, a local wrestler failed to win a gold medal at the PIAA Class AA Southwest Region Tournament Saturday.
Three local wrestlers did manage to make it to the semifinals but each one was defeated and sent to the consolation round.
Shane Kemper and his brother Riley of Burgettstown and Jonathan Wolfe of Jefferson-Morgan were are each defeated in the semifinals yesterday.
Shane Kemper was beaten by a 17-1 technical fall by Caleb Dowling of Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy at 152 pounds.
Wolfe, who made it to the semifinals by forfeit, was pinned by Cory Johnston of Glendale in 1:55 at 220 pounds.
Riley Kemper, coming off a second-place finish in the WPIAL championships, suffered the most frustrating loss of the three, dropping a 1-0 decision to Jalen Stevens of Meyersdale.
Fortunately, there was an opportunity for the trio to qualify for the state tournament in the consolation rounds.
The top six wrestlers in each weight class qualified for the PIAA Class AA championships at the Giant Center in Hershey in two weeks.