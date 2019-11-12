The numbers don’t always tell the story.
That’s at least a little of what third-year Washington High School football defensive coordinator John Digon believes.
“I don’t think it has to do with numbers,” Digon said. “It has to do with week to week, game-planning and noticing another team’s strengths and trying to take them away.”
The defensive numbers only told a tale of tragedy last year for the Prexies, who gave up the most points per game in a single season (23.3) since 2010.
The story top-seeded Washington continues to write entering a WPIAL Class 2A semifinal game against sixth-seeded Brentwood at 7 p.m. Friday night at Chartiers Valley High School has a little something to do with how big a difference one year can make.
“Experience,” Digon said of the difference. “We returned eight or nine kids and they worked all throughout the summer. The 7-on-7’s helped but it’s also about being physical, getting 11 guys to the football and doing your job. That’s where we put our pride.”
The hard work to improve the defensive unit that started in the summer continued when the Prexies went to practice on a snow-covered turf Tuesday afternoon, knowing another stout defensive performance could send them to their second WPIAL championship in the last three seasons.
Washington won the WPIAL Class 2A title in 2017.
“John does a great job,” said Washington head coach Mike Bosnic. “He is very meticulous and detailed. We are happy to have him as part of our staff. You always know he’s going to put the kids in the right position.”
How much difference has a year made?
In the 12 games last season, the Prexies surrendered an average of 172 rushing yards and 103 passing yards per game. The average point total they gave up, 29.6, was the highest since the 2010 season, when they finished 5-5.
Through 11 games this season, Washington has done legal point shaving, keeping opponents to just 11.3 points per game. The amount of yards it has given up has significantly decreased, allowing an average of 97 rushing yards and 86.5 passing yards per game.
The total average yardage Washington has allowed this year compared to last is down nearly 100 yards.
“Effort,” said senior middle linebacker Isaiah Edwards. “Our guys come out here and work every day. It’s been all effort.”
Edwards previously bounced around on the defensive side of the ball, including working at several spots across the defensive front. A middle linebacker spot that was a question mark at the beginning of the season turned into Edwards’ comfort zone. He was one of four Century Conference linebackers to be selected first-team all conference.
“He’s a talented, big and strong kid,” Bosnic said of Edwards, one of the Prexies’ defensive leaders. “He’s been moved around but has come a really long way. We have a core group of guys that have worked hard, matured and have became responsible teammates, leaders and motivators. Isaiah is the one guy that brings it all together.”
A big defensive line that features two-time all-conference lineman of the year Zakhi Marshall, Gerald Comedy and Chase Mitchell. In the secondary, physicality has led to 24 total interceptions, including a team-high seven from Caleb Jackson and five from Chance Cohen.
Washington hasn’t allowed an opponent to score 20 points since a non-conference game against California on Sept. 20. In two playoff games, the Prexies have allowed seven total points, including limiting Freedom last Friday to 58 total yards and four first downs.
“I want people to think of us as complete,” Edwards said. “Great against the run. Great against the pass. We said coming into this year that we wanted to be the best defense in the WPIAL.”