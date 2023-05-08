Editor’s note: This is the first in a weekly series addressing mental health in sports during Mondays in May, in observance of Mental Health Month.
No longer can it be dismissed as something athletes use to simply remove themselves from tough situations.
Mental health problems exist at every level of sports.
The stress of competition, the pressure to be the best and the intense focus it takes to compete in athletics can cause extreme mental anguish. It sometimes forces an athlete to walk away from a sport that is loved, but one that has also been all-consuming.
How can society help?
“To me, the first step is to make sure athletes understand it is OK to reach out for help, to understand why,” said Dr. Aimee Kimball, a renowned sports psychologist dealing with sport sciences with an emphasis in sports behavior and performance. “Talking about mental health and bringing it into the open is key.
“It’s a sign of progress and a big step forward. What I want to see and like to see is mental wellness. You want to work at this and prevent it from becoming clinical. Give those who are struggling mentally the tools to deal with the stresses of sports and life.”
In recent years, the world watched as Olympic greats, gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Michael Phelps, and rising women’s tennis star Naomi Osaka walk away from competition and go before the world to discuss the mental health issues that plagued them.
For many years, athletes have avoided seeking mental health support, fearing the stigmas that often are attached to therapy. A competitor walking away with a mental health concern can lead to others labeling them as a “quitter.”
Donnie Moore, a former pitcher for the California Angels, allowed a game-winning home run to Dave Henderson in the 1986 American League Championship Series. He was never the same.
In 1985, Moore saved 31 games and was named to the All-Star team. In 1986, he pitched through injuries and saved 21, helping the Angels win the American League West Division.
With California one strike away from heading to the World Series in Game 5 of the ALCS, Moore hung a forkball that Boston’s Dave Henderson smashed for a home run, giving the Red Sox the lead and a trip to the World Series.
Moore’s agent, Dave Pinter, was quoted as saying: “Ever since he gave up the home run to Dave Henderson, he was never himself again. He blamed himself for the Angels not going to the World Series. He constantly talked about the Henderson home run.”
Moore was in professional baseball for more than a decade. He struck out nearly 400 batters and saved 85 games.
Unfortunately, he and others reduced his career to one batter (Henderson) – one pitch that haunted him for the rest of his life.
Moore died at age 35 after shooting his wife and then turning the gun on himself.
Thirty-seven years ago, talking about mental health in sports was taboo.
Kimball, who has worked with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and currently serves the Washington Capitals of the NHL as senior director of team and organizational development, thinks progress is evident. More people are speaking candidly about their mental health. Others think people are more open to attending therapy sessions than they were pre-pandemic. Doctors and psychologists are reporting that athletes are more likely to discuss their mental health with friends than they were pre-pandemic.
Tarelle Irwin was a state champion sprinter for Monessen High School – winning the PIAA 200-meter dash in 2009 and finishing third in the 100 meters the same season. Irwin won the WPIAL 200 in 2008 and finished with a state silver medal. In 2009, he was WPIAL champion in the 100 and 200 dashes.
He went on to Youngstown State University as a sprinter. While he said balancing academics and track was difficult, his mental anguish came after his career ended.
“It was depressing when it was over,” Irwin admitted. “I had no direction. Suddenly what I did stopped. I was not pushed by my parents, didn’t find track until I reached my sophomore year in high school.
“It became part of my life. Suddenly it was gone. I felt so low. Here you are at the top of the mountain and now I am an average Joe looking for a 9-to-5 job. Having no goal or teammates to be around anymore is a lonely, stark feeling.”
Kimball said discussing mental health and mental wellness openly and without reservation is among the best ways to help.
“There are lots of different ways to help,” Kimball said. “Everyone is different. But mindfulness, meditation, deep breaths and resetting during the day can help. Being a good listener for someone who has reached out is an excellent way to help.
“Injuries and being in high-pressure situations can amplify things. It’s really important for athletes to know that feeling stress and anxiety doesn’t mean you’re weak. It means you’re human.”
