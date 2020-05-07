Steelers schedule
PRESEASON
Aug. 6 – Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. (WPXI)
Week 1 (date, time TBD) – Tampa Bay (KDKA)
Week 2 (Aug. 23) – New Orleans, 8 p.m. (FOX)
Week 3 (date, time TBD) – at New York Jets (KDKA)
Week 4 (Sept. 3) – at Carolina (KDKA)
Regular Season
Sept. 14 – at NY Giants, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 20 – Denver, 1 p.m.
Sept. 27 – Houston, 1 p.m.
Oct. 4 – at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Oct. 11 – Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Oct. 18 – Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 25 – at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Nov. 1 – BYE
Nov. 8 – at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Nov. 15 – Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Nov. 22 – at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Nov. 26 – Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Dec. 6 – Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 13 – at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Dec. 21 – at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Dec. 27 – Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jan. 3 – at Cleveland, 1 p.m.