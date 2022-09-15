Boys soccer
Greensburg Central Catholic handed Charleroi its first loss of the season, 7-3 in a Section 2 match in Class A.
Scoring goals for Charleroi were Joel Chambers, Landon Barcus and Matt Burkholder.
Charleroi fell to 4-1 in the section and 7-1 overall. Greensburg Central Catholic is 4-0 in the section and 6-1 overall.
- Trinity scored two second-half goals to come away with a 5-1 victory over Uniontown.
Scoring goals for Trinity were Talon Gardner, who had a hat trick, Connor Smith and Owen Baker.
- Matt Sawa had a goal and assist to help California take a 5-1 victory from Ligonier Valley.
Kai Vanderlain, Liam Cribbins, Caleb Amoroso and Hunter Antonucci also scored for the Trojans.
In MLB
Yandy Díaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays – starting an unprecedented nine Latin American players on Roberto Clemente Day – routed Toronto 11-0 on Thursday to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase.
Clemente, the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico, was a two-time World Series winner and NL MVP who played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh. The Blue Jays’ Latin American starters are from five countries: Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.
“Very happy, especially on a day like today,” Díaz said. “I think the Latinos are really putting a stamp on the game of baseball.”
- Elvis Andrus believes the Guardians will soon crumble. On Thursday, he did what he could to trigger a collapse.
Andrus hit one of Chicago’s five home runs off rookie Hunter Gaddis – and backed up a pregame swipe at the AL Central leaders – as the White Sox cut Cleveland’s division lead to three with an 8-2 victory in a makeup game Thursday.
Andrus connected in the fifth inning off Gaddis (0-2), who became the first Cleveland pitcher to allow five homers in a game since Luis Tiant in 1969. On Wednesday, Andrus raised some eyebrows by telling reporters he expected the first-place Guardians “to crumble, the closer we get.”
In the NFL
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said safety Jamal Adams is still deciding on the best options to repair an injury to his quadriceps tendon suffered in the season opener against Denver.
Carroll said Wednesday Adams wasn’t being placed on injured reserve and was seeking additional opinions after getting hurt in the first quarter of Monday’s win.
“He’s getting all of the information he can right now to make sure that he knows what’s next from our guys and other people as well,” Carroll said. “We have the time to do it, so he’s going to take the time to do it right and get his mind really clear on what is the next step.”
Adams was injured when he blitzed Denver quarterback Russell Wilson late in the first quarter of Seattle’s 17-16 victory. Adams limped off the field and was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart.
Injuries have defined Adams’ three seasons with the Seahawks. He missed four games in 2020 and played 12 games last year, when he ultimately needed season-ending shoulder surgery.
There is a chance his latest injury could sideline him the rest of this season.
In college golf
Senior Colin Robinson and freshman Luke Lestini, a graduate of South Fayette, paced the Washington & Jefferson men’s golf team en route to a team title Thursday at the Grove City Fall Invitational, hosted at Grove City Country Club.
W&J finished first among the 14 competing teams with a team total of 301 (+13), which bested second place Westminster by four strokes (305) and was 10 strokes better than host Grove City (311). Clarion (313) and Marietta (317) rounded out the top five teams.
