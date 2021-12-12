Cal wins behind Terrell
Behind a 30-point performance by junior Dejah Terrell, the California University women’s basketball team took a 64-41 win at Bowie State in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon.
With the victory, the Vulcans improve to 6-1 overall behind a 5-0 mark against non-conference opponents. Cal U was facing Bowie State for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs, who were picked second in the preseason Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association North poll, fall to 2-5 this year.
Terrell recorded her second 30-point game of the season on Saturday. She scored 32 points while shooting 13-of-16 from the floor, including three-of-five from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds and three blocks against the Bulldogs. Terrell is averaging 19.4 points per game this season while shooting at 54.5 clip (54-99) and has recorded at least three blocks five times in the last six games.
Sophomore Halle Herrington added 10 points and three assists in 24 minutes off the bench. Junior Ciaira Loyd grabbed six rebounds and had six assists.
Kobrak-Na team up for win
Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na birdied 12 of their last 13 holes Sunday in fourballs and closed with a 12-under 60 to rally from at three-shot deficit and win the QBE Shootout.
Kokrak and Na were five shots behind after a bogey on the par-3 fifth hole when they ran off nine straight birdies, seven of them by Na. And then it was Kokrak’s turn down the stretch, and he finished off the one-shot victory with a 6-foot birdie putt.
Four teams had a chance to win over the final two holes. Kokrak blasted a drive down the fairway and had wedge he hit into 6 feet below the cup. His final birdie staked the team to a two-shot lead, meaning the last two teams behind them had to hole out from the fairway to force a playoff.
Billy Horschel chipped in for birdie from near the water hazard as he and Sam Burns shot 61 to finish one shot behind. Horschel and Burns did not have a score worse than 62 all week.
Navy sinks Army
Navy had its way with Army. It was good, aggressive, lucky and most of all angry with the idea the Black Knights had turned the tables in one of college football’s biggest rivalries.
Quarterback Tai Lavatai ran for two touchdowns and Navy’s defense limited Army to 57 second-half yards and a season-low 232 overall in a 17-13 victory Saturday in a game played at the Meadowlands to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The win more than made the season for Navy (4-8), which faced 11 bowl-bound teams, tops in the nation. It also gave the Midshipmen only their second win in the last six games with their biggest rival, and they were not averse to boasting about it.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity this year and guys keep consistently coming back and battling and not giving up,” senior linebacker Diego Fagot said. “Regardless of the score, we’re going to keep playing as hard as we can. We pride ourselves on that. I mean, I can’t say enough about how they think they’re the last of the hard. But it’s just not the case. They’re our little brothers.”