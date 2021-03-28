In high school baseball
Three players contributed two hits in Chartiers-Houston 5-2 victory over Freedom in a non-section game Saturday.
Jimmy Sadler, Austin Kuslock and Roman Lombardi each had two hits for the Bucs.
n Noah Burke homered and doubled in Bethel Park’s 7-3 victory over Canon-McMillan in a non-section game Saturday.
n Ringgod defeated McGuffey 11-5 in a non-section game Saturday.
In high school lacrosse
Cassidy King scored three goals as Peters Township stopped Fox Chapel 8-5 in a non-section match Saturday.
Paige Comini had two goals and one assist and Gabriella Tom had two goals for Peters Township.
Sydney Schulman scored three time for Fox Chapel.
n Chartiers Valley downed Canon-McMillan 16-5 in a non-section match Saturday.
In high school softball
Jordan Tallman tossed a five inning no-hitter at Latrobe crushed Belle Vernon, 16-0, in a non-section game Saturday.
Tallman struck out 13, walked one and also homered. Jenna Tallman homered and Jordan Novak had three singles.
Talia Ross took the loss.
W&J now 12-0 in baseball
The Washington & Jefferson College baseball team claimed two more victories Sunday to complete the four-game weekend series sweep of Westminster College. The Presidents earned a 10-6 victory in game one before rallying to a 5-4 win in game two to remain unbeaten.
In college softball
Saturday’s softball doubleheader between Waynesburg and Washington & Jefferson featured plenty of offensive fireworks between the visiting Yellow Jackets and the homestanding Presidents. Waynesburg struck early and often in the opener for a 14-0 win. Game two saw the Presidents grab a 14-6 victory.
Both games ended in the fifth inning.
In college golf
The Waynesburg University men’s golf team placed fourth in the five-team field at Saturday’s Thiel Spring Invitational.
In college tennis
The Waynesburg University men’s tennis team opened its 2020-21 spring campaign on Saturday with a road match at Saint Vincent. The Bearcats defeated the Yellow Jackets 7-2.
n The Waynesburg University women’s tennis team traveled to Saint Vincent on Saturday for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference match with the Bearcats. The Yellow Jackets fell by the final score of 6-3.
In college track
The Waynesburg University track & field team made its season debut at Saturday’s Bethany Invitational. There were several strong performances for both the both the Yellow Jacket women, who finished in 10th place in the team standings, and the men, who finished in ninth place.
Waynesburg’s biggest performance came from senior Roman Lessard, who not only placed second overall in the javelin, but his throw of 54.85 meters (179-11) currently ranks eighth amongst all NCAA Division III performers.
Sophomore Aiden Sheely added a top-10 effort in the javelin with the eighth-place heave of 38.63 meters (126-9).
In college lacrosse
The Waynesburg University women’s lacrosse team hit the turf at John F. Wiley Stadium on Saturday night for a showdown with Presidents’ Athletic Conference rival Bethany. The Bison left with an 18-9 win.
In college soccer
The Waynesburg University men’s soccer team welcomed Bethany to John F. Wiley Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) matchup. After the Yellow Jackets fell behind early, they battled back to tie the game and send it to overtime. Eventually the two conference rivals settled for a 2-2 draw in double-OT.
n The Wayneburg University women’s soccer team welcomed Bethany to John F. Wiley Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) matchup with the Bison. After giving up the first goal of the day, the Yellow Jackets rebounded for three-straight tallies and a 3-1 win.
Indiana to hire Woodson
Indiana will hire former star player Mike Woodson as its new coach, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday.
Woodson has spent 22 of the past 23 seasons coaching in the NBA. He was head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. He went 315-365 in those nine seasons.
WVU guard to try draftWest Virginia guard Taz Sherman plans to enter the NBA draft process.
Sherman announced his intentions on Twitter, saying he will leave open the option of returning to school for a final season. Sherman, a senior, was third in team scoring at 13.4 points per game.
Pirates edge O’s
Adam Frazier doubled to lead off the game for Pittsburgh, scoring on Troy Stokes’ single. Frazier added an RBI single in the second.
Mitch Keller made his fifth start for the Pirates. He came in with a 16.20 ERA after surrendering 15 runs on 22 hits in 8 1/3 innings, but tossed three scoreless innings against Baltimore and allowed one hit and four walks.
Matt Harvey made his fourth start for the Orioles, giving up two runs and five hits with two walks in five innings. Yusniel Diaz had a double for one of Baltimore’s two hits.