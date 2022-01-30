In high school basketball
Laura Vittone had nine points as Bentworth beat Beth-Center, 30-27, in a nonsection contest.
Bentworth moved to 5-10 while Beth-Center fell to 2-12.
Beth-Center’s Julia Ogrodowski led all scorers with 12 points.
- Stellanie Loutsion scored 25 points to lead Canon-McMillan to a 73-19 nonsection win against Washington.
Tori Wesolowski added 18 points for the Big Macs (5-10) while Cayleigh Brown led Washington (1-14) with 11 points. Canon-McMillan held Washington to three first-half points.
- Alyssa Clutter scored 26 points to lead Trinity to its eighth straight win with an 87-20 Section 3-Class 5A victory against Uniontown.
Maddy Roberts added 15 points for Trinity (9-0, 14-1) while teammates Eden Williamson and Ruby Morgan scored 11 points each. Uniontown fell to 2-5 and 5-9.
- Chris Barrish scored a team-high 25 points to send Carmichaels past Bentworth 70-58 Saturday.
Barrish scored 25 points for the Mikes with the help of four three-point field goals. Drake Long poured in 13 points with three three-point field goals and Tyler Richmond also added 13.
Landon Urcho scored a game-high 29 points for Bentworth, which was outscored 42-27 at halftime and outscored Carmichaels 31-28 over the second half.
Las Vegas hires McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to build their team the Patriot Way.
Owner Mark Davis tapped the NFL’s most successful franchise over the past two decades by hiring Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler as his new general manager. Davis is closing in on a deal to make New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels the new coach in Las Vegas.
The Raiders announced Sunday they had hired Ziegler to replace the fired Mike Mayock. A person familiar with the search says they are finalizing a deal with McDaniels to make him coach to fill the void created when Jon Gruden resigned in October. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t made an announcement.
Davis interviewed several candidates for both positions before picking a pair with a long history of working together. The two were college teammates at John Carroll and McDaniels brought Ziegler with him to Denver in his first head coaching stint.
In college track
Senior Divonne Franklin won a pair of individual events over the weekend, as the Vulcans reached league-qualifying standards in six events while competing at the National Mid-Major Invitational hosted by Youngstown State.
Franklin took the victory in the 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash while in Ohio. She posted a season-best time of 59.21 seconds to win the 200 meters by over three-tenths of a second. Franklin won the 60 meters for the first time this season after crossing the finish line in 7.68 seconds, which was seven-hundredths of a second faster than the field. The Philadelphia native maintains the fastest time in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference this winter in the 60 meters and ranks second on the league’s performance list in the 200 meters.
Junior Beyoncé Kelly placed third overall, and tops among non-NCAA Division I entries, in the high jump over the weekend. She cleared a season-best mark of 1.64 meters (5-4.5 feet) on her initial attempt at the height. Kelly sits second on the conference’s performance list in the event this year.