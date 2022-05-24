Pony baseball
Marthinsen and Salvitti edged Canon Mac, 8-7, in a Founder’s League Pony baseball game Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Ben Priest singled and had an RBI. Avari Chandler had an RBI single and Chet Johnson had a stolen base and scored a run.
- Burgettstown downed Canon Mac Jordon, 6-3, in a Founder’s League Pony baseball game Tuesday.
Matthew Bredel got the win and Wyatt Stevenson the save. Stevenson also had two doubles.
In the majors
The Yankees lost All-Stars DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to injuries Tuesday night and also placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the injured list.
LeMahieu was set to lead off and play third base against the Baltimore Orioles, but New York announced he wouldn’t play about 90 minutes before the first pitch because of left wrist discomfort.
Stanton was pulled from the game with right calf tightness. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Estevan Florial in the seventh inning after going 0 for 2 with a strikeout as the designated hitter.
LeMahieu, a two-time batting champion, is hitting .250 with three homers and a .704 OPS this season. He’s 5 for 39 (.128) over his past 10 games. Manager Aaron Boone said he thought LeMahieu was “close” to ending his slump and did not cite the wrist as an issue.
Stanton is batting .285 with 11 homers and a team-leading 35 RBIs.
The 2017 NL MVP played 139 games last year after injuries and the pandemic limited him to 41 games in 2019 and 2020 combined.