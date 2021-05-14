High school softball
The bottom third of West Allegheny’s lineup went a combined 5-for-8 with 8 RBI and 4 runs Friday as the Indians dropped South Fayette, 11-1, in a five-inning Section 4 game in Class 5A.
Meghan Pollinger homered and drove in two runs, Emily Nolan doubled, tripled, drove in three and scored twice, and Allie Gass tripled, drove in two and scored for West Allegheny (10-2, 13-3).
Addy Vicari-Baker had two doubles and scored three times, and Kaley Joseph hit two singles and scored twice for WA.
Abbey Girman tripled in the only run for South Fayette (6-5, 12-7), Both teams are playoff bound.
- All but one player scored for Charleroi in a 10-8 victory over Jefferson-Morgan ina non-section game.
McKenna DeUnger doubled, drove in a run and scored twice for Charleroi (11-7). Jocelyn Polonoli doubled and scored twice. Seven players had one RBI.
Jasmine Demaske homered and scored four times, and Kayla Larkin had two singles and scored three times for Jefferson-Morgan (5-8).
In auto racing
Romain Grosjean survived a fiery Formula One crash, then left the series behind for a move to IndyCar where he figured he might compete for wins after nearly a decade of driving cars that never had a chance.
Now he seems right at home in America.
In just his third race with Dale Coyne Racing, Grosjean will lead a 25-car field to the yard of bricks Saturday in the Indianapolis Grand Prix. He turned a lap of 1 minute, 9.4396 seconds around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Friday to beat two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden.
Newgarden will start second for Team Penske.
Jack Harvey will start third for Michael Shank Racing after a surprising qualifying session in which defending race winner Scott Dixon did not advance out of the first round.
Triple jumper banned
American triple jumper Omar Craddock was banned for 20 months on Friday over missed doping tests and will miss the Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 world championships in Oregon.
Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit alleged the 2019 Pan American Games champion broke anti-doping rules with three violations of the whereabouts rule in a 12-month period.
Lawyers for Craddock argued at a tribunal hearing he had been in a “preoccupied mental state” last year, citing the Olympics being postponed and the murder of George Floyd.
In horse racing
Army Wife pulled off a mild upset in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday at Pimlico Race Course as embattled trainer Bob Baffert’s favored Beautiful Gift finished a well-beaten seventh.
Mike Maker, a former assistant trainer for Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, saddled the winner. Army Wife beat Willful Woman by 2 3/4 lengths for her third victory and first in a graded stakes and Maker’s first Black-Eyed Susan.
“She had been a hard-luck horse,” said Maker, who also won the Pimlico Special on the undercard with Last Judgment. “Her whole career it seems like always something happens. But today, it worked out great.”
Jockey Joel Rosario rode the winner, who enjoyed a smooth rail trip for most of the running, though he had to check lightly to find a seam between two competitors.
In the NBA
Russell Westbrook got his first triple-double since passing Oscar Robertson and becoming the NBA’s career leader earlier in the week, lifting Washington past the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-105 Friday night and helping the Wizards clinch a spot in the play-in tournament.
Westbrook had 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 183rd career triple-double and league-leading 37th this season.