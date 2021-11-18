Penn State wins
Sam Sessoms scored 26 points shooting 10 for 13 and John Harrar posted a double-double and Penn State beat St. Francis (BKN) 74-59 on Thursday night.
It was the first 20-point game for the senior Sessoms who played his first two years at Binghamton and then as a junior for the Nittany Lions.
In registering his second double-double of the year Harrar scored 14 points with 13 rebounds.
Seth Lundy made 1 of 2 free throws with 16:15 before halftime to give Penn State (2-1) a 7-6 lead and it never trailed again. Ten minutes later, Sessoms made a layup, a jumper and a pair of free throws and a 24-19 lead expanded to a 40-27 margin at the break.
Sessoms started the second half with a three-point play and the Terriers (0-3) trailed by double digits for the remainder.
Patrick Emilen scored 16 points for St. Francis.
More problems for AB
A Los Angeles chef who told a newspaper that Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card also said the player owes him $10,000.
The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that Steven Ruiz provided the newspaper with a screenshot of a July 2 text message exchange in which Brown’s girlfriend asked the former live-in chef if he could obtain Johnson & Johnson vaccination cards for the player.
When the personal chef replied he could try, the girlfriend responded “Ab said he would give you $500.”
Ruiz, who also claimed Brown owes him an uncollected debt of $10,000, told the newspaper he was unable to find a vaccination card for Brown.
The chef added that a few weeks later he observed two vaccine cards on a dining room table that the receiver told him were purchased for the player and his girlfriend.
The Buccaneers announced shortly before the start of the regular season that their entire roster and coaching staff were fully vaccinated.
The reigning Super Bowl champions released a one paragraph statement in response to the newspaper report.
“After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past offseason highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with league policy,” the statement read. “All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed.”
NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said the league was aware of the report and had been in contact with the Bucs.
“We will review the matter,” McCarthy said.
Brown, who did not practice Thursday, has been sidelined the past month with an ankle injury. He also missed one game in September (a road loss to the Los Angeles Rams) after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tampa Bay is 5-0 in games Brown has played this season, 1-3 in those he’s missed.